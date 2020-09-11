Even though themes like love and heartbreak dominate Selena Gomez's soundscape, her creative versatility has enabled her to break the mould and team up with K-pop girl band BlackPink for a refreshingly energetic and fun song called Ice Cream (the second single from the group’s upcoming debut album, titled The Album).

In the music video, Selena looks unlike anything we have ever seen her as before and manages to fit in perfectly with the extravagance of K-pop’s audaciously colourful universe. The hype surrounding this song was surreal, to say the least, as fans of both the artistes were visibly thrilled when this collaboration was announced. Ultimately the video garnered over 200 million views on YouTube in just two weeks.

“It was actually amazing to be working with the girls of BlackPink. They are very talented and were very warm and welcoming,” Selena shares. While the scenes featuring the band were shot in South Korea, Selena’s scenes were completed in the US. “Although we shot virtually it was such a fun project,” she admits while recognising the massive popularity of K-pop — “Reaching out to the Korean music industry has been a pleasure.”

Watch Ice Cream video below: