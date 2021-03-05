Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe, put forth a request to Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju for help after the actress faced IT raids. In his request, he said that the raids were putting unnecessary stress on her parents.

Mathias, a former Danish shuttler, is currently coaching the Indian badminton players in Switzerland for the Swiss Open..”He took to Twitter, “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, the I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju. Please do something,” tweeted Mathias.

Read the tweet here:

Mathias' tweet

The Union Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports responded to his tweet saying, “Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports.”

Check the tweet here:



Kiren's response

On Wednesday, the Income Tax Department raided the homes and offices of Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap. There were also raids made on Anurag’s production house Phantom Films. Both the stars are currently facing ‘tax evasion’ charges. The IT department has also released an official statement saying that they found out, 'discrepancy and manipulation of income' in crores of rupees.