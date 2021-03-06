Popularly known as Uncle Jesse from Full House aka John Stamos had netizens the world over reminiscing, as he gave an adorable nod to Elizabeth Olsen close on the heels of the WandaVision finale that aired on Disney+ Hotstar. He shared a throwback picture with Elizabeth just before the finale of the show aired, while also teasing his Big Shot appearance.

Wondering what’s the connection? Elizabeth’s sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen starred with John as the twins shared the part of Michelle Tanner on the show. And Elizabeth spent a lot of time backstage and that’s where John clicked the photo. Here's the image, courtesy his Instagram:







He posted this adorable throwback snap on Instagram and wrote, “One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mind-controlling the citizens to play out her favourite TV Sitcoms! “They grow up so fast…(sic).”



It is interesting to note, that this Marvel superhero venture has several inspirations from the sitcom - Wanda Maximoff creates Westview in the image of her favourite sitcoms. Fans believed that WandaVision did a Full House tribute by recreating the picnic on the grass scene during one of its episodes.