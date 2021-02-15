To no one’s surprise WandaVision, which is also the first Marvel Studios series, is the most popular show in the world right now; this has been confirmed by Parrot Analytics, an American data science company that uses audience attention measurement based on social media, fan ratings, and piracy data to determine demand. With three episodes remaining, WandaVision is reportedly set to see an increase in its viewership numbers.

“When we see a binge release series like we do on Netflix, we’re seeing demand skyrocket at first for like a week. They really pop up at first but quickly trail off. It’s a quick hit for these streamers. Whereas with weekly release, we see popularity gradually build over time, especially for a show like The Mandalorian and WandaVision,” remarked Wade Payson-Denney, insights analyst, Parrot Analytics. Payson-Denney also pointed at immensely hyped shows like went on The Crown, The Queen's Gambit, and Cobra Kai which witnessed a tremendous spike in popularity upon their debut, but fizzled out eventually.

WandaVision is the first outing of a packed Marvel slate of streaming content that is set to come to Disney's new streaming platform. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is set to debut in March, and is reportedly expecting viewership 200% that of The Mandalorian.