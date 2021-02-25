Tom Holland's contract to play Spider-Man is reportedly over after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Production for the upcoming Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures Entertainment is currently underway and the film just released its title yesterday. The third standalone Spider-Man outing in MCU, directed by Jon Watts, is Hollan'd sixth outing as the character and could be his last.

"[Spider-Man 3] would be my last one [under contract] so I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey," Holland said recently.

As part of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment's historic deal in 2015, Holland's first outing came the next year through Captain America: Civil War. Ever since then, he's appeared in an MCU films every year, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and No Way Home is a threequel to the Spidey series.