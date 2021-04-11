The opening night of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards has wrapped up, and nine winners now have the prestigious golden mask.

The show was scheduled to begin at 8 pm UK standard time but took a last-minute decision to push it by an hour. Day one held virtually by Clara Amfo, radio and television presenter was mostly a technical affair. Nominees from the categories included casting, costume design, and makeup have been awarded.

The show started with Amfo reading a beautiful tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away Friday at the age of 99. After the tribute, Leslie Odom Junior performed the song Speak Now from his film One Night in Miami.

Here is the first day BAFTA winners’ list:

Casting:

Lucy Pardee for Rocks

Costume design:

Ann Roth for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Makeup and hair:

Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Production design:

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale for Mank

Sound:

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc for Sound Of Metal.

Special visual effects:

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley for Tenet

British short film:

Farah Nabulsi for The Present

British short animation:

Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf for The Owl And The Pussycat