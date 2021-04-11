The opening night of BAFTA Film Awards 2021 was hosted virtually by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo. Amfo opened the show by reading a tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday.

The tribute read: "On behalf of BAFTA, we are extremely sadden by the passing of Prince Philip….The duke was BAFTA’s very first president……Prince Philip and her majesty's the Queen's support over these years….has allowed BAFTA to be here today in 2021. The duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family."

Read: Why was the late Prince Philip never called a King though his wife is referred to as Queen?

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, also the BAFTA president was supposed to attend the show, but he pulled out from both nights following the death of his grandfather. The plan was that William would be in conversation with three-time BAFTA-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and make up and hair designer Sharon Martin.

Night 1 of the BAFTA focuses on categories such as casting, costume design and sound. Leslie Odom Jr. will perform his song Speak Now from his film One Night in Miami; he will be back for the main event on Sunday. Noel Clarke, former "Doctor Who" and current "Bulletproof" star will be honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award on the opening night.

Sunday evening is the main event when awards for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film will be announced. From India, Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for the BAFTA award under the Best Leading Actor category for his film The White Tiger. The White Tiger has also been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will attend the ceremony as one of the award presenters.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas praises Adarsh Gourav for being nominated for BAFTA under Best Leading Actor category