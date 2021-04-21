The White Tiger is an Oscar favourite! Why do we say this? It's because the film that released earlier this year impressed not just the Indian audience, but was also one of the most-talked-about films internationally and in the critics' circle. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, the film directed and written by Rahmin Bahrani explored the class divide in India with a layered narrative that made people ponder over issues like religion, poverty and corruption in the multi-cultural nation. The film which stayed in the top 10 movies to watch on Netflix's list for a long time earned Bahrani an Academy Awards nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Ever since the nominations were announced by Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas, the movie has been garnering overwhelming support. If you are still wondering what's all the hullabaloo around it, then here are three reasons why we too think this one's a frontrunner at the Oscars which are scheduled to take place on April 26.

Reason 1: The film is an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Published in 2008, the novel was so well-received that it made it to the New York Times bestseller list. In an interview, Adiga had said that his novel "attempts to catch the voice of the men you meet as you travel through India — the voice of the colossal underclass." He wanted to capture the unspoken voice of people from the impoverished areas of rural India but “without portraying them as mirthless humourless weaklings.”

Reason 2: It is a story that was read and loved by many, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav. Interestingly, Priyanka had read this book soon after it was published and the story stayed with her. So when the actress got to know that a film was being made on the subject, she contacted the team and came on board not just as the lead actress but also as a co-producer. In the last few years, Priyanka has emerged as a strong South Asian voice in the West so it was a smart move when she decided to back this story.



Reason 3: The film gave India and the rest of the world a new hero to bet their money on - Adarsh Gourav. The young actor has impressed audiences across the globe with his extraordinary performance that also got him in a nomination in the 'Best Actor' category at the BAFTA earlier this year. Adarsh aced the role as Balram Halwai. In an interview to Indulge, Adarsh had revealed how he got into the skin of his character by actually living a life like Balram, before he began filming the movie. The actor spent quite some time running errands and doing dishes at a poori-sabji stall (street-side eatery) in Delhi to get the nuances of his character right.

The film belongs to the actors as much as it does to the writer and director. So here's hoping The White Tiger makes the cut at the Oscars!



