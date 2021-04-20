Bollywood celebrities hailed the Indian government's decision to vaccinate everyone above the age of 18 from May 1, against the coronavirus. After the announcement was made on Monday, celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anubhav Sinha and others welcomed the decision.

Kareena wrote on her Instagram story, "Let's do this India!" While Riteish tweeted, "Its a great decision by the government to open up the covid 19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years old. #vaccineforall."

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Finally! Yes thank you!" Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted, "I just read that 18 plus years to be eligible for vaccination from May 1, 2021. #BestNews . #India #WeShallOvercome #COVID19 (sic)."

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Chalo ab May 1 se jugaad lagao vaccine ka (Let us start looking at ways to get vaccinated as soon as possible).

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey's response to this 'Vaccine for all' move by the government was mixed. He wrote, "Responsive, maybe, but this govt. has been taking their cues in the fight against #COVID19, instead of leading it. Not a good sign for the long road to recovery ahead. Less noise and more action is the need of the hour. #VaccineForAll."