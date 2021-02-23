Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha after a successful and critically-acclaimed collaboration with Article 15 have announced a new project titled Anek. Earlier this month, the actor-director team took to their social media to share this news with fans.

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan star who is currently filming for Anek has surprised his fans by sharing the release date on his social media handles. “Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko!” shared the actor on his Instagram.

Anek is touted to be an action-thriller. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Anubhav’s Benaras Mediaworks, the movie is believed to be the filmmaker’s most expensive one so far in his career. This movie will see Ayushmann play the role of Joshua. The actor shared pictures from the film sets, and his rugged look has set expectations high for Anek. The cast and crew are currently filming in the North East.

On the work front, Ayushmann is also working on Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The movie is said to be a progressive love story and also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. It has been announced that this love story will have a theatrical release on July 9.