After a successful collaboration with the award-winning feature film, Article 15, the duo Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha are back again. Titled as Anek, Ayushmann took to his Instagram and shared the first look from the movie.

In the first looks shared by the actor, you can spot him sitting in a red jeep wearing a green jacket. His face is rugged with a beard and thick eyebrows. In the second picture, the Badhai Ho actor is posing with his director, holding a clapboard which reads, ‘Again’.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK.” The post also reveals that his character is named Joshua.

See the post here:

Anubhav Sinha also shared the first look with a caption, “Ek look of supremely talented @ayushmannk as Joshua from our next collaboration, #ANEK.”

You can check Anubhav’s post here:

The duo that worked together previously for Article 15, a movie based on caste and class divide in India, seem quite excited for this collaboration. The movie was received with positive criticism from all the quarters and went onto win several accolades. So, the bar has been already set quite high for Anek.

The movie is produced by Anubhav Sinha under the banner Benaras Media Works. The music will be released on Tseries Official. On the work front, Ayushmann will also be seen in Doctor G and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.