The year 2021 has started with a series of big production movie announcements. From KGF 2 release date to updates on Brahmāstra shooting, the fans have been thrilled to bits receiving these announcements. Recently, Ayushmann Khurana's next with Anubhuti Kashyap has been announced. Reports state that Rakul Preet will be seen as the leading lady.

Titled Doctor G, the movie will see Ayushmann and Rakul playing the roles of two doctors. The movie is helmed by Junglee Pictures, it is a campus comedy-drama. In a tweet made by Rakul Preet, she reveals that their characters are named Dr. Uday and Dr. Fathima.

Rakul in a statement shared her excitement about joining the team of Doctor G. “I fell in love with the script, the minute I heard it. This medical comedy-drama is completely a new genre to the Indian audiences. This will be a refreshing change for them too. I cannot wait for the shooting process to begin.” It is the filmmaker Anubhuti Kashyap’s debut as a director. Earlier she worked as an assistant director for movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev D. In a statement released, she talks about the idea behind pairing Ayushmann and Rakul. “The story demands fresh characters. We wanted to have an interesting pair for Doctor G. With Ayushmann and Rakul, their fresh chemistry will match the energy the script demands for. Therefore, we are quite satisfied with our casting choices.

A recent update about the movie states that Doctor G’s shooting process will soon begin. On the work front, Rakul also has Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Mayday and John Abraham's Attack.