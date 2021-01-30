Parineeti Chopra's much-anticipated project, The Girl On The Train, the remake of the Hollywood movie with the same name is all set to release on February 26. The actress took to her Instagram to share the first looks of the ensemble cast.

The Kesari actress previously shared on her social media the teaser and her character’s first look. This time in her post, the actress released a series of pictures featuring the first looks of the other characters. The images of Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary look intriguing and create a certain excitement amongst the fans.

Netflix India also took to their Twitter account and shared the pictures with a caption, “Just when we thought this train ride couldn't get any better. Meet the cast of #TGOTT.” Ever since the pictures surfaced online, fans have been asking for an immediate trailer release. The original thriller released in 2016 with Emily Blunt in the lead role has received much acclaim. Emily was also nominated for BAFTA awards for her performance.

Netflix's post about the movie

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the movie is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. The cast also features Sammy Jona Heaney, Nisha Aaliya, Ishita Dutta, and others. On the work front, Parineeti will also be seen in Saina Nehwal’s biopic titled - Saina.