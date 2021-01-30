Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has had a banging start for the new year with the release of The White Tiger, is having several other movies lined up in the months to come.

She will also be publishing her memoir ‘Unfinished’ on February 9, 2021. The book talks about her experiences as an actor in Bollywood and Hollywood.

In an interview, the actor-producer revealed tidbits about her role in Matrix 4, for which she recently wrapped up the shoot in London. The film initially had its release date as May 21, 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the schedule, and the movie is now set to be released on December 22, 2021.

Priyanka, who made her debut in Hollywood with the television series, Quantico, will be starring alongside Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4. The cast will also include Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, who have acted in the previous Matrix movies, and new actors like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff.

The actor has also acted in other English movies like Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic.

When asked about her role in Matrix 4, she said, “I can’t say much, but she’s something you don’t expect. What I can say is I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after lockdown and I’ve never felt safer on a set.”

She further revealed that she has directorial aspirations and would love to make her debut in that field one day. She, however, also said that she understands what a huge responsibility it is.

Talking about acting in a different genre of films, the actor said she would like to be part of an artistic musical or “something fun” like La La Land, even though she prefers “dark artistic roles” that were more challenging.