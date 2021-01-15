Amitabh Bachchan on Friday revealed that people often advise him to put a lock on his mouth! Big B's revelation came while he was interacting with a fan on Twitter.



Bachchan reacted to a tweet by a fan who wrote: "If the world had run on faith, there would be no lock on anyone's door."



Reacting to his tweet, Big B wrote in Hindi: "Brother I have seen such days in Allahabad. We would never lock our house. Also, our main gate would always remain open, I have never seen it being shut. Yes, but that is no longer possible. These days people advise me to put a lock even on my mouth!!"



Talking about changing times, Bachchan mentioned in his blog post: "In today's world the handwritten has become obsolete.. writing utensils are rare and the personal collect is smirked and laughed at."



On the work front, Bachchan finished shooting for season 12 of the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati or KBC this week.



Big B has a busy year ahead. He is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial film MayDay.



The 78-year-old actor also has upcoming films like Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and a yet-untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

