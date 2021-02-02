Whenever Vijay Sethupathi picks a script, it garners a lot of attraction. People start speculating about the movie and constantly ask for updates. Hence, when the announcement of Vijay’s anthology Kutti Story came out, it has been in news since then. The anthology will hit the screens on February 12.

The Kutti Story anthology follows the theme of love. With four episodes in its kitty, it is directed by Venkat Prabhu, Vijay, Nalan Kumaraswamy and Gautam Vasudev Menon. Vijay will be seen in Nalan’s directorial. The official poster is now out and has already gone viral on all the social media platforms. Sakshi Agarwal who happens to be a part of the anthology took to her Instagram to share the poster. “Happy to share with you the first look of my next anthology #KuttiStory,” posted the actor. In her post, she also shares her excitement working with the brilliant cast and crew of Kutti Story.

The anthology has been produced by Vels Film International by Ishari K Ganesh. Since Tamil Nadu has given orders for a 100% occupancy, this project too will have a theatrical release. Other stars in the project include Amala Paul, Aditi Balan, and Megha Akash.