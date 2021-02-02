The makers of multilingual film Adipurush, starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, began the shoot for the movie on Tuesday.

Prabhas took to Instagram to share a poster of the film with the caption, “#Adipurush aarambh.”

See the post here:

Director Om Raut’s magnum opus will be an adaptation of the famous Indian epic Ramayana. The tagline for Adipurush read, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.”

Prabhas will be playing a role based on Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will be the villain, Lankesh, which is a character based on Raavan. However, the female lead for Adipurush has not been finalized yet.

Speculations rose that actor Keerthy Suresh may be chosen for the female lead, but it could not be verified.

The 3D action drama is set to be released on the big screen on August 11, 2022. The film will be shot as a bilingual movie in Telugu and Hindi and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several foreign languages.

The crew began the motion capture shoot for the film in January 2021.

The movie became a topic of controversy even before the shoot began when Saif mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the “humane” side of Raavan.

He later issued a statement and apologized, saying, “I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologize to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness and Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

Speaking about his decision to star Prabhas in his movie, Om Raut had earlier said, “I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see Adipurush in him and if it wasn’t him, I wouldn’t have made the film.”

He had also said, “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushan ji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”