Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s much talked about project, Shershaah, is all set for a theatrical release. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie is scheduled for a July 2 release. The actor and producer of the movie, Karan Johar took to their social media to make this announcement.

Shershaah is a war film and Sidharth will be seen reprising the role of PVC captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil hero who lost his life fighting enemies at the border during the Kargil war. 1999. The soldier was also honoured with Param Veer Chakra. The film also features Kiara Advani as the captain’s girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

Karan Johar in an Instagram post, revealed that the film will hit the big screen on July 2, 2021. “The larger than life untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is ready to be unravelled on the big screens. We’re honoured to be showing this journey - #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July, 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan. See you at the movies,” posted Karan.

Sidharth Malhotra also shared the release date along with a few posters of the film. Donned in a rugged look, the Student Of The Year actor looks quite convincing as a war hero. The poster also gives a glimpse of the actor in the middle of a war scene. “The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies,” shared the actor.

On the work front, Sidharth is shooting for Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.