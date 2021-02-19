Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has been launching new faces with his latest venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency. He previously launched Triptii Dimri in Bulbul, Gurfateh Pirzada in Guilty, and Dhairya Karwa in Uri - The Surgical Strike. The newest and the fourth addition from this agency is Lakshya who will make his debut with Dostana 2.

Karan took to his Instagram to share the news and welcomed Lakshya to the DCA family. “Let me introduce you to the 4th member of the @DCAtalent family, @ItsLakshya! Having won countless hearts with his devilish smile and power-packed performances in the television world, he’s all set to take it a notch higher. Watch out for him! #DCASquad,” shared the filmmaker.

See the post here:

The actor also shared his excitement on his official Instagram handle and said that he was extremely grateful to be a part of the Dharma family. He also thanked his followers for their continued support and love. “Still can’t believe that this is actually happening. Extremely grateful and stoked to be a part of the #DCA family. I am ready to kick start my journey with Dostana,” shared the debutant.

Read his post here:

Lakshya will be seen sharing the screen with Karthik Aryan and Jahnvi Kapoor in the sequel to Dostana. The movie will be directed by Collin D’Cunha.