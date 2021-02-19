Ram Pothineni who is still basking in the success of his recent release, Red, announced recently that he requires time to choose a script for his next project. Fans of the iSmart Shankar star have been quite disheartened with the news. But looks like Ram is all set to return to movie shooting as he announced his next project with N Linguswamy.

Tentatively called #RAPO19, the project is believed to be one of the biggest movies made in the actor’s career. Linguswamy who is known for his massive hits like Run, Bheema, and Anjaan has reportedly planned a big-budgeted bilingual with Ram. The movie will be bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasa Silver Screen. It is touted to have a release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Ram took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement about this collaboration. He sounded quite excited in his tweet. “I’ve waited a long time for this! #RAPO19 - a Telugu-Tamil Bi-lingual with one of my fav @dirlingusamy sir. Looking forward to working with the passionate Srinivasaa Chitturi Garu,” tweeted the actor.

Read the tweet here:

Ram's tweet

Linguswamy too took to his Twitter to share this piece of information. His tweet reads, “My Next with @ramsayz brother and #SrinivasaaChitturi sir.”

More details about the cast and the crew are yet to be announced.