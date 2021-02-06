Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has always been vocal about social issues happening within the country. While the Twitter controversy blew up after Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmer's protest in the country, very few among the Bollywood stars had come out in support of the farmers including Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, and Farah Khan Ali.

Now, Abhay has taken to Instagram to shower praises on them for their stance on Rihanna's tweet and the ongoing farmers' protests.

Sharing screenshots of tweets made by them Abhay wrote in an Instagram post, "The popular expression, 'having the b@!!$' means to say 'having the courage.' Looking at these lovely ladies’ media feed and I think we should replace 'b@!!$' with 'V@£!/@' @taapsee, @farahkhanali @reallyswara ya’ll should be in the next @badgalriri video! Right wing trolls in 3, 2, 1."