Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen is currently dating model, Rohman Shawl. The duo is often seen together for events and their pictures on social media constantly give major couple goals.

And now, rumours are mills are abuzz with the news of the couple planning to tie the knot.

In a recent interview given to a leading publication, Roman spoke about meeting Sushmita Sen and his life after that.

He reportedly said, "My roots are from Kashmir, but I was born and brought up in Nainital. I did my schooling there and went to Dehradun to study engineering. In my last year of college, I was introduced to modelling by a friend. Five-six years later, I came to Mumbai, and two years later, I met Sushmita. Everything in my life changed after that. As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star’s life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it’s a lot of hard work. On a personal level, that changed me; I started taking things seriously, I started respecting life more, both mine and others’. When I started modelling, I wanted to be a star, but now, I have different plans. I want to venture into business, eventually. But for now, I want to stick to modelling as that makes me happy. Being famous is not on my wish list anymore."

Recently the couple was quizzed over their marriage plans on social media and Rohman had said, "Sushmita, her daughters and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai."

He further added, "My dad, mom and sister support me unconditionally. In fact, when I started dating Sushmita, I didn’t even tell them about it. They learnt about it when our pictures surfaced in the media. Sushmita and I wanted to be sure before making our relationship public. She made me understand that my life would change once she puts it out there. I respected her decision and didn’t tell anyone till the time we were ready for it. My family is very understanding, and they have backed all my decisions. There is no pressure to do anything."