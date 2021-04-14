Post delivering her second boy, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work. The 40-year-old diva shot an episode of Star Vs Food last month, which is all set to premiere tomorrow. The first episode will not only see Kareena whipping up food but also spilling beans about her family.



While preparing it made-from-scratch gourmet pizza under the mentorship of celebrated chef Sarita Pereira, Kareena recalled her pregnancy cravings. "Throughout the pregnancy, I had a constant craving for Pizza and Pasta. It was just weird throughout, with both my boys," said the actress.



The lockdown also saw a lot of people experimenting in the kitchen and, Bebo's house is no different. However, in her home, donning the chef's hats were Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.



"I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn't make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food," Kareena shared, adding that Saif and Taimur had a great time last year with baking dishes at home. "Taimur and Saif love it! They love being in the kitchen and I kind of take charge of the music. They like to listen to nice Jazz music."

Kareena, who will also be seen in a candid conversation with her friends on the show, was also asked to list three things that she takes to her bed. In her quirky style, Kareena was quick to list 'a wine bottle, pajamas and Saif Ali Khan.'

The show will premiere on April 15 on discovery+