Just a month after delivering her second child, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work! The actress, who was quite active throughout her pregnancy, took a small break after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21.



Kareena was spotted in a flowy maxi dress shooting for an upcoming Discovery+ show titled ‘Star Vs Food’ in Bandra. The show will feature celebrities cooking dishes for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef.

According to the media sources, the shoot, which had been in discussion for a few weeks, was confirmed on Saturday night. The source was quoted as saying, “Kareena, who is a self-confessed foodie, was one of the first choices for the show. The actor was excited by the concept and gave her nod to the series.”

“Given the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, it was unanimously decided that the filming will take place at a location in Bandra, which is only a short distance from her residence. The star and the director hand-picked a slim crew for the shoot held on Monday. Every member underwent the mandatory test before the camera rolled.”

Also read: Here's a look at all the adorable moments from Kareena Kapoor Khan's second pregnancy

Earlier, Kareena shared a glimpse of her newborn baby on Women’s Day. She posted an image with her newborn with the caption, “There’s nothing women can’t do (heart emojis) Happy Women’s Day my loves (heart emoji).”

Kareena will also be publishing her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ this year, which will be a pregnancy guide for expecting mothers.

On the other hand, Saif had declared that he would be going on paternity leave and not work after his second baby was born. He had earlier said in an interview, “Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career.”

The couple already has a son named Taimur (4). Saif also has two children, Sara Ali Khan (25) and Ibrahim Ali Khan (20), with his ex-wife Amrita Singh.