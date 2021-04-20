Ajay Devgn is all set to make his digital debut with crime-thriller Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. Shot across iconic locales of Mumbai, the series reimagines the globally successful British series Luther for Indian audiences.



What's interesting to note is that it will see the Singham actor reimaging a cop avatar yet again. But as per the actor, it will be more intense, dark and complex.



Calling his character 'the greyest', Ajay Devgn said, “It is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can't wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times.”



"My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The digital world excites me and the idea here is to raise the bar of entertainment in India," added Devgn who also has RRR, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mayday lined up next.



Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP later this year.