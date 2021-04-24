Arjun Kapoor says he signed Sardar Ka Grandson for his grandparents. The film revolves around a grandmother's last wish and features Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra apart from Kapoor.

"My nani (maternal grandmother) was a ferocious woman -- both my grandmothers. Till the day she (nani) died, she was in the hospital suffering from cancer and was still talking to me. She handled my finances till the day she passed away because I lost my mother before that. So, I was close to my nani. She was a producer herself," Arjun told IANS.

He drew a parallel between the character of Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, in the film and his maternal grandmother. "I think the way the character Sardar behaves is very similar to my nani."

The actor further added that a story can be told if one relates to it -- not necessarily the character but the overall emotions of the story. "You can only tell a story if you relate to it. You don't only have to relate to the character, but you relate to the overall emotions of the story," said the actor.

The film is not an "instant gratification film", Arjun stressed, adding, "It is a film that needs to be felt. I did ‘Ki & Ka' for my mum and this movie for my grandparents very clearly. This is a far more intimate film. It is coming at a time in which you need to value your near and dear ones."

The film is scheduled to release on May 18 on Netflix.

