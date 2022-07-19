Filming of Dune: Part Two commences. Cast, synopsis revealed

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has started filming Dune: Part Two. According to media sources, filming commenced on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 17, 2023.

Based on author Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 novel, the film is a sequel to Dune: Part One, which was released on October 22, 2021. As reported by media sources, the official synopsis of the movie released by Warner Bros., the distribution company, and Legendary, the production company, reads: This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee (sic)

Media sources report that Timothée Chalamet will return as the lead character Paul Atreides alongside Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson — all of whom will be reprising their respective roles from the first instalment. It is also reported that the existing cast members will be joined by newcomers, which will include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.

Denis' first Dune instalment was released on October 22, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max to critical acclaim. The movie grossed $108 million at the U.S. box office and $401 million worldwide.

Dune was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture, and won the Academy Awards for the background score, sound, editing, cinematography, production design, and visual effects. All of Villeneuve's Oscar-winning crafts teams are returning for 'Part Two.’

According to media reports, the studios have confirmed the following crew for Dune: Part Two: Cinematographer Greig Fraser, costume designer Jacqueline West, makeup, hair, and prosthetic designer Donald Mowat, composer Hans Zimmer, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert and special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer.

Earlier this year, Denis spoke about returning for the Dune sequel and said, "The thing that helps us right now is that it's the first time I've revisited a universe (sic),". He continued, "So I'm working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like. The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic. (sic)"