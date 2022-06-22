‘No Time to Die’ fame Lea Seydoux joins ‘Dune Part Two’ as Lady Margot

Actress Lea Seydoux has joined Dune: Part Two in the critical role of Lady Margot, a vital ally to Paul Atreides in his war with the House of Harkonnen.

According to media sources, director Denis Villeneuve is set to start filming the Dune sequel later this year, with Hollywood actors Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista set to reprise their roles.

They will be joined by new actors Austin Butler (as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, heir to the House of Harkonnen) of Elvis fame, The Deer Hunter star Christopher Walken (as Emperor Shaddam IV) and Little Women star Florence Pugh (as the Emperor's daughter, Princess Irulan).

Villeneuve is co-writing the screenplay with Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Tanya Lapointe are producers, and Josh Grode, David Valdes, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison are executive producers, media sources reported.

In Frank Herbert’s novel Dune, Lady Margot factors early on into the story, when she leaves a critical warning to Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson), about the treachery that awaits them on Arrakis after House Atreides takes over from House Harkonnen.

That sequence didn’t make Villeneuve’s movie, but as a member of the Bene Gesserit, Lady Margot does have a major part to play in the second half of the story, involving Feyd-Rautha and her husband, Count Fenring (a role that has yet to be cast).

Perhaps best known for her performance in the latest James Bond movies, Spectre and No Time to Die, Seydoux most recently starred alongside Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart in director David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.