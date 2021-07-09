The Cherry Bomb Club dropped new trinkets inspired by the Zendaya-starrer show Euphoria  

Mehak Birdi’s accessory label, The Cherry Bomb Club has an aesthetic that’s inspired by popular culture. “The pop stars of the early 2000s, love for television show characters and a sense of nostalgia are what influences my designs,” says the New Delhi-based designer.

The label takes its name from the 1976 song, Cherry Bomb by the all-female rock band The Runaways. Her recent collection is a nod to characters of the Euphoria — an adolescent drama series. The show is known as much for its plot as the fashion and makeup it showcases.

“Euphoria is one of my favourite shows. The style and makeup are outstanding and this collection is my ode to it,” says the 23-year-old who started the label this year. She uses multi-coloured beads, pearls and enamel for the quirky trinkets.

The accessories of the current drop are inspired by the defining moments of these characters on the show, and the colour they were wearing when that happened. For instance, The Kat Edit features statement earrings in red as that was the colour the character was wearing when she decided to change her life.

The Jules Edit, on the other hand, comprises sea shell and turquoise earrings and multi-coloured beaded necklaces as the character, essayed by Hunter Schafer, stood out for her penchant for coloured eye shadows. Similarly, she has also created single-layer necklaces and sunny-side-up motif earrings inspired by Rue, — played by Zendaya. The Cassie Edit features pink heart pendants and the one that draws from Maddie is in prominent purple. “The accessories in my repertoire are meant to be gender-neutral, ” says the graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology. She also shares that one can check out her Pixie necklaces that can be customised as well.



Available online.

Rs 400 upwards.