Hyderabad’s Kavya Potluri is all set to craft a niche with her bold earring discs and headgears

After my 10th standard examinations, she subtly planted the idea in my head that I should consider jewellery design and since then there’s been no looking back,” says the alumna of Gemological Institute of America, California. It was after a few intensive years of understanding and learning design in California and New York that she returned to the city in 2019.

Designer Kavya Potluri

Her training apart, she also met artisans from Jaipur, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad to handpick her team.

ALSO READ: Label Zariin offers elegant accessories that stand out with uncut gemstones and raw edges

She tells us that at first, the craftsmen took a while to warm up to her aesthetic which is bold, but has intricate motifs. “They were surprised as it did not follow a set pattern,” says the founder. However, the designs started catching on and have been sported by a number of city socialites.

Dainty bracelets



Some of the accessories that the label has garnered attention for include their dainty earring discs, neckpieces and Medusa-inspired headgear. The headgear, we notice, is intricately crafted with motifs like that of creepers and flowers which finally culminates into the sun. That apart, one must check out her limited miniseries as well, where bespoke accessories in brass, copper, and gold-plating steal the show. Kavya concludes by saying that the bespoke series, The Midnight Love Affair is an ode to love and follows patterns inspired by nature to create enchanting designs.



Rs 5,000 upwards. The website is set to launch shortly. Studio at

Banjara Hills.