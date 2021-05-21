Handcrafted label Zariin, is a labour of love by sisters Mamta and Vidhi Gupta. The Delhi-based duo started the label around ten years ago after bidding adieu to their respective career stints in the United States and they now have a new collection.

We notice that their label has evolved in aesthetics since its inception a decade ago. However, what remained intact is their love for minimalism and uncut gems.

Vidhi and Mamta Gupta





Uncut beauty

Their new collection, Classic Twist, launched this month, also reflects that. “We always aim to bring Indian craftsmanship to the fore, however, we want to do it in a contemporary way, so that our accessories can seamlessly become a part of a work-wear or a daily wear look,” says Mamta, highlighting they wanted to do something high-fashion but not over-the-top.

They also researched these stones and understood the art from Jaipur craftsmen who are adept in gem-cutting. Mamta mentions that the collection is their artistic nod to the Pantone colour scheme of grey and yellow for 2021.

Inspired by the Cacti





Knots and twists

The new creations stand apart because of sophisticated twists and turns in design, like lock chains and knots. One can spot accessories with semi-precious stones like peridots, lemon quartz and labradorite with grey undertones and rainbow moonstone. And the highlights include their long necklaces and drop earrings. Some pieces are also lined with grey enamel to highlight the contours of the stones.

Twisted patterns





Colour scheme

The designs shine through in their uniqueness and raw edges. For instance, there is a pair of statement earrings inspired by a cactus. That motif is skillfully transformed into a drop earring with pleasing hues of rough lemon quartz set in a gold-dipped intricately crafted metal. One can also look out for their classic double drop earrings studded with tanzanite and rainbow moonstone, which is elegant to the hilt and would be perfect when paired with a cocktail dress. Among other things in their latest drop, do not forget to check out the Links of Passion Necklace which is glamorous and just the statement piece one would need for a bare-shoulder or a cold-shoulder outfit.

Available online. Rs 2,500 upwards.

