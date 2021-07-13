Easy four-step paneer salad recipe by G.O.D Cafe in Mumbai

The next best thing after carbs and before dessert in your meal is a salad! Whether it's all green or is whipped up with some protein, it must be cardinal all your meals. Sheetal Bhatt, founder and head chef of the newly opened G.O.D Cafe by Harrit Dairy, has a treasure trove of salad recipes and she shares one of her high-protein salad recipes that's easy to make at home.

“I use the A2 milk paneer because it has a high portion of A2 beta-casein protein, which is a rich source of calcium, keep our hearts healthy and is good for muscles, especially for those who work out,” she shares. Sheetal is a vocieferous advocate of A2 milk because her cafe serves dishes made only with A2 milk.

Apart from the paneer, the other hero ingredient of the salad is the green chickpea. “We also add boiled green chana because it is high in Vitamin A, C and has antioxidant properties. It is also high in dietary fibre, which aids digestion,” adds Bhatt.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients: 200 gm A2 paneer cubes, 1 cup sprouted green chana, 2 tbsp chopped carrot, 2 tbsp chopped spring onions, 2 tbsp chopped cucumber, 2 tbsp chopped tomatoes, 1 tsp GOD’s chat masala, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp chopped mint leaves



Method:

1. Wash and soak green chana for 12 hours or overnight. Pressure cook it for 4 to 5 whistles.

2. Once the chana is boiled, drain the water and it into a big mixing bowl.

3. Now add A2 paneer cubes, chopped vegetables like carrot, spring onions, cucumber and tomatoes. Add chat masala, lemon juice and toss well.

4. Transfer this mix to a fancy bowl, garnish with some freshly chopped mint leaves and it is ready to be served.



Also read:



ITC Hotels Mumbai's feel-good menu is hearty and healthy



Round-up: 11 DIY gourmet meal kits, cake mix and cocktail mixers you must try