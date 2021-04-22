Nothing offers comfort better than a good meal. Agree? However, with work from home and an overall tensed environment owing to the pandemic draining us out of our energies, it is becoming increasingly difficult to go an extra mile and prepare our and our loved ones favourite dishes. Thankfully, some chefs and bartenders heard us out and have prepared DIY meals and cocktail kits that can help one with a restaurant-like meal and bar-like cocktails within minutes. So, whether you are craving a Burmese meal in a bowl or want to set a table with udon noodles and sangria or bake a cake/cookie for a birthday celebration, there is a kit for you from the best in the industry.



1. Supper

Supper is a DIY meal kit model founded by Sahil Dewani & Umang Murpana. Their kits include freshly chopped vegetables that are vacuum sealed for longer shelf life (24-36 hours), the proteins are pre-marinated for 24 hours and their sauces are made in-house. Some of their bestselling kits include Drunken Noodles, Classic Margherita Pizza, Bang-Bang Tacos.

INDULGE tried their Guacamole Burger. The buns were very soft, the ingredients were in abundance and the guacamole was fresh and flavourful. It took about five minutes to put it together.

Supper also has cocktail premixes with a shelf life of 24 hours. Each pre-mix bottle makes about two drinks. All one has to add is 60ml of recommended alcohol and top up the glass with ice, pour in half of the premix, stir and the drink is ready! Some of the best-sellers are Pine-melon Chelada, Red Wine Sangria and Apple Jack.



Where: Pan-Mumbai, Alibaug on weekends

Availability: Swiggy, Zomato, Thrive (thrivenow.in/supper-bandra-west)

Contact: +91-9930977077

Price for Two: INR 850



2. ITC Grand Central

Gourmet In You by ITC Hotels has whipped up some signature meal kits to help you put together a memorable dining experience. Their chef-crafted meal kits include all required pre-portioned ingredients, along with an easy 5-step guide to help one indulge in the joys of hassle-free gourmet cooking. These kits are available in seven vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and each portion serves two. Some of the options are Burmese meal in a bowl, Udon noodles, Chicken in a spicy Sichuan sauce, and Ground meat pie.

Price: INR 1600+ tax. Available from 1100 hrs to 2300 hrs

Contact: 022-67045118/5119,

3. Sorrentina

The Sorrentina by Foodhall has prepared DIY Pizza Kits that would help one prepare restaurant-style pizza in under 10 minutes. These kits contain pre-baked pizza dough, sauce and toppings.



So, while Gardenier Pizza Kit (INR 550) contains carrettiera sauce, pre-baked pizza dough, mozzarella, sweet corn, capsicum and olives, one can expect an addition of salame in Salame Piccante Kit (INR 675).

Where: Sorrentina by Foodhall, Linking Rd, Santacruz

Price: Rs 550 onwards

Contact: +917400444528, 022 26065360

4. O PEDRO





If you are looking for a burger and a cocktail, O Pedro is your destination. Their 'Real Deal' Burger Kit bring home short rib & marrow double patty, sliced sharp cheddar, shaved onion, their in-house burger sauce & home-made milk buns. (Pack of 2 - INR 1100, Pack of 4 - INR 1800)

For drinks, one can order Basil & Chilli Bloody Mary Premix which contains basil & celery sauce, Pedro's hot sauce, tomato juice and lime. One can add vodka, gin or tequila to complete the drink. (INR 950 for 1 litre)



Availability: order.opedromumbai.com



5. Jimmy’s Cocktails

With an aim to make premium cocktails accessible to everyone, Jimmy's Cocktails are expertly crafted with quality ingredients, natural flavours and low sugar. Their cocktail mixers come in four variants: Cosmopolitan, Whiskey Sour, Sex on the Beach and Mango Chilli Mojito. While the fruity Sex on the Beach premix contains orange, cranbeery, peach and triple sec and goes best with vodka, their Mango Chilli Mojito - a desi take on the Cuban classic, goes best with rum. Each bottle of premix makes two cocktails.

Availability: jimmyscocktails.com

Price: A pack of four costs INR 396



6. SOCIAL

Social is undoubtedly a pioneer when it comes to cocktail premixes. Way back in April last year, Social had launched pre-mixers for their signature drinks, so whether you are craving their Bloody Mary or Social Highball or Thai Maalish, they can be made at home. Each mixer makes 2 drinks.

Price: INR 150

Availability: Across Mumbai, Order through social.dotpe.in/order

7. Perch

Perch is delivering five DIY Cocktails, including their famous Coffee Sangria. One can go for Basil Shrub with watermelon, Hi-Ball with salted star anise honey syrup, Coffee Sangria with coffee orange syrup and orange juice concoction, and Melon Sangria (Virgin Sangria) which has fruits soaked for 72 hours and white wine reduction.

Where: Khar West

Contact: +91 93213 75915



8. The Bombay Canteen





If you are craving for an Aam Panna Margarita, The Bombay Canteen has a premix carrying raw mango, black salt, cumin and lime. All one has to do is add their own tequila & salt rim to make their weekends special.

Price: INR 1000 (1 litre)

Availability: order.thebombaycanteen.com



9. Sweetish House Mafia

Can any meal be completed without a dessert? If you have enjoyed Cookies by Sweetish House Mafia, here’s something to cheer about. Co-founder and head Chef Neha Sethi has launched Chocolate Chip Cookie premix. All one has to do is add one egg, 115 gms butter and it is ready.



Price: INR 500 for a 500 gram pack (each premix yields approx 15 cookies)

Availability: sweetishhousemafia.com

10. Ether





If you are looking for a quality cake for a special occasion, trust Ether to help you out with one. Their meal kits allow one to feel like it's baking from scratch and is great for those who want to learn more about baking or indulge in a fun activity with their partner or family. These kits include weighed out ingredients sent with a recipe, all you need is an oven. Some of the popular options are: Persian Love Loaf, Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes and Malted Chocolate Fudge Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting (eggless).

Price: INR 1500

Availability: Pan-India, Call +91 99200 16906, Swiggy/Zomato

