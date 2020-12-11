As the aroma of freshly-baked bread wafted across our place, we couldn’t be prouder. A large artisanal loaf sat on our table — dotted with sesame seeds and a crust that had that hollow sound when you tapped it. However, we have to concede that though we did knead and bake this beauty — it was Chef Shereen Perez who made it possible. Out of one of her DIY bread making kits, we got a packet of flour, some yeast and Himalayan pink salt, in a box. But the true treasure was the instructions and the tips that accompanied it — like crush the salt before using it!



“During the lockdown, I found myself sharing bread recipes with friends and family across the globe,” says Shereen, who launched her brand Honey Box with a line-up of DIY bread making kits, a couple of weeks ago. She added that soon she realised the importance of the right kind of ingredients and wanted to make that part easy for first time bakers. “The percentage of gluten and protein in your flour makes all the difference. You will find that I have added some whole wheat flour in the artisanal bread mix to add some flavour, while the focaccia is all flour with some powdered sourdough starter for the distinct taste,” says the chef, who learnt her baking and pastry skills at a culinary Institute in Colombo, and has also had a stint in Taj Samudra’s pastry section.



Getting back to the crust of the matter — the Artisan Crusty Loaf that we had baked was perfectly crisp on the outside and warm and soft in the inside. And when we followed Honey Box on Instagram we realised we could up our game next time as the chef demonstrates some cool, nifty variations. Other kits include options for a pizza base, focaccia and multi-grain loaf, and Shereen promises us that soon she is planning to bring out freshly-baked goodies too.

Available at JK Cheese N More at Rs 127 upwards.