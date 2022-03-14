BAFTA 2022 winners list: Dune, The Power of the Dog win big; Will Smith, Joanna Scanlan bag Leading Actor, Leading Actress awards
The awards ceremony, which was hosted by actress Rebel Wilson, witnessed several historically significant moments on the red carpet as well as with the event itself
The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, known popularly as the BAFTA Awards, took place at London's Royal Albert Hall. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by actress Rebel Wilson, witnessed several historically significant moments on the red carpet as well as during the event.
Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Stephen Graham expressed their solidarity for Ukraine while making an appearance on the red carpet. Meanwhile, BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar said everyone was grateful for the journalists and filmmakers who were covering the crisis in Ukraine. He was quoted as saying, “We are hugely grateful to the journalists and filmmakers covering Ukraine, many of whom are BAFTA members, who are bravely reporting and documenting the conflict and humanitarian crisis (sic).”
Moving on to the award-winning films, Dune, which had received the maximum nominations (11) this year, stole the show with five awards, including for Production Design, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound, and Original Score.
Meanwhile, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog won the two most prized awards: Best Director and Best Film.
This year’s Leading Actress turned out to be quite a surprise with 60-year-old actress Joanna Scanlan winning it for her performance in After Love. On the other hand, actor Will Smith earned the title of Best Leading Actor for King Richard.
CODA claimed two major wins, one for best supporting actor—Troy Kotsur, who made history by becoming the first auditorily challenged actor to earn an Oscar nomination—and best original screenplay.
Some of the award presenters for the night include Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, and Tom Hiddleston.
Check out the complete list of winners below (winners are highlighted in uppercase, bold, italicised letters):
BEST FILM
Belfast
Don't Look up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
THE POWER OF THE DOG
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
After Love
Ali and Ava
BELFAST
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking about Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
After Love - Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
Boiling Point - Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]
THE HARDER THEY FALL - Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
Passing - Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
DRIVE MY CAR
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
DOCUMENTARY
Becoming Cousteau - Liz Garbus, Mridu Chandra, Dan Cogan, Evan Hayes
Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, Monica Hellström
The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk
SUMMER OF SOUL - Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
ANIMATED FILM
ENCANTO
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
DIRECTOR
After Love - Aleem Khan
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening - Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
THE POWER OF THE DOG - Jane Campion
Titane - Julia Ducournau
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Being the Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay
King Richard - Zach Baylin
LICORICE PIZZA - Paul Thomas Anderson
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA - Siân Heder
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune - Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
LEADING ACTRESS
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones - CODA
Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World
JOANNA SCANLAN - After Love
Tessa Thompson - Passing
LEADING ACTOR
Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
WILL SMITH - King Richard
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Aitrino Balfe - Belfast
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
ARIANA DEBOSE - West Side Story
Ann Dowd - Mass
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mike Faist - West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
TROY KOTSUR - CODA
Woody Norman - C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
ORIGINAL SCORE
Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
DUNE - Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
CASTING
Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
Dune - Francine Maisler
The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
WEST SIDE STORY - Cindy Tolan
CINEMATOGRAPHY
DUNE - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
No time to die - Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
EDITING
Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune - Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
NO TIME TO DIE - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer of Soul - Joshua L. Pearson
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
DUNE - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
COSTUME DESIGN
CRUELLA - Jenny Beavan
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
MAKE UP & HAIR
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon
Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno
SOUND
DUNE - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last night in Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time to Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place 11 - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn
West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
DUNE - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm
No Time to Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS - Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass
Night of the Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
BRITISH SHORT FILM
THE BLACK COP - Cherish Oteka
Femme - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Rienkje Attoh, Hayley Williams
The Palace - Jo Prichard
Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three members of the extraordinary community - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE RISING STAR AWARD:
Harris Dickinson
Ariana DeBose
LASHANA LYNCH
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The awards streamed live on Sony LIV in India.