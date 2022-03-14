BAFTA 2022 winners list: Dune, The Power of the Dog win big; Will Smith, Joanna Scanlan bag Leading Actor, Leading Actress awards

The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, known popularly as the BAFTA Awards, took place at London's Royal Albert Hall. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by actress Rebel Wilson, witnessed several historically significant moments on the red carpet as well as during the event.

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Stephen Graham expressed their solidarity for Ukraine while making an appearance on the red carpet. Meanwhile, BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar said everyone was grateful for the journalists and filmmakers who were covering the crisis in Ukraine. He was quoted as saying, “We are hugely grateful to the journalists and filmmakers covering Ukraine, many of whom are BAFTA members, who are bravely reporting and documenting the conflict and humanitarian crisis (sic).”



Moving on to the award-winning films, Dune, which had received the maximum nominations (11) this year, stole the show with five awards, including for Production Design, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound, and Original Score.



Meanwhile, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog won the two most prized awards: Best Director and Best Film.



This year’s Leading Actress turned out to be quite a surprise with 60-year-old actress Joanna Scanlan winning it for her performance in After Love. On the other hand, actor Will Smith earned the title of Best Leading Actor for King Richard.



CODA claimed two major wins, one for best supporting actor—Troy Kotsur, who made history by becoming the first auditorily challenged actor to earn an Oscar nomination—and best original screenplay.



Some of the award presenters for the night include Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, and Tom Hiddleston.



Check out the complete list of winners below (winners are highlighted in uppercase, bold, italicised letters):



BEST FILM

Belfast

Don't Look up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

THE POWER OF THE DOG



OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

After Love

Ali and Ava

BELFAST

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking about Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing



OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

After Love - Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

Boiling Point - Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]

THE HARDER THEY FALL - Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

Passing - Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)



FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DRIVE MY CAR

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World



DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Cousteau - Liz Garbus, Mridu Chandra, Dan Cogan, Evan Hayes

Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, Monica Hellström

The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk

SUMMER OF SOUL - Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel



ANIMATED FILM

ENCANTO

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines



DIRECTOR

After Love - Aleem Khan

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening - Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

THE POWER OF THE DOG - Jane Campion

Titane - Julia Ducournau



ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Being the Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay

King Richard - Zach Baylin

LICORICE PIZZA - Paul Thomas Anderson



ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA - Siân Heder

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune - Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

LEADING ACTRESS

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - CODA

Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World

JOANNA SCANLAN - After Love

Tessa Thompson - Passing



LEADING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

WILL SMITH - King Richard



SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aitrino Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

ARIANA DEBOSE - West Side Story

Ann Dowd - Mass

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing



SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

TROY KOTSUR - CODA

Woody Norman - C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog



ORIGINAL SCORE

Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

DUNE - Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood



CASTING

Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

Dune - Francine Maisler

The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

WEST SIDE STORY - Cindy Tolan



CINEMATOGRAPHY

DUNE - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

No time to die - Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel



EDITING

Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune - Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

NO TIME TO DIE - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer of Soul - Joshua L. Pearson



PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

DUNE - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo



COSTUME DESIGN

CRUELLA - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira



MAKE UP & HAIR

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno



SOUND

DUNE - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last night in Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place 11 - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn

West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom



SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

DUNE - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm

No Time to Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble



BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS - Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass

Night of the Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE BLACK COP - Cherish Oteka

Femme - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Rienkje Attoh, Hayley Williams

The Palace - Jo Prichard

Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three members of the extraordinary community - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon



EE RISING STAR AWARD:

Harris Dickinson

Ariana DeBose

LASHANA LYNCH

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The awards streamed live on Sony LIV in India.