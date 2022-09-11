Queen Elizabeth II funeral to take place on September 19: Palace officials

Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch. Elizabeth II, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, passed away on Thursday at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.

Details on the 96-year-old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organisers on Saturday described the ceremony as a, “fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.’’ According to reports, Palace officials said there would be opportunities to see the late sovereign’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and again in London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday. King Charles III declared that the day of his mother’s funeral will be a public holiday during his formal accession ceremony.

Meanwhile, Members of the royal family stopped to take in a sea of floral tributes left by the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland after attending a prayer service nearby.

Queen Elizabeth II’s three youngest children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as their families, greeted a crowd of people who gathered Saturday to line the route outside the castle. Princess Eugenie, Andrew’s daughter, was seen laying a bunch of flowers, while the rest of the family took time to read the many tributes to the Queen.

The tribute came two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the same day that her eldest son King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s current monarch.