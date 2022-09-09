India declares state mourning on Sunday for Queen Elizabeth II

The funeral for the Queen will take place 10 days after her passing

The Government of India has declared one-day state mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.

According to reports, the Indian national flag will be flown at half-mast on Sunday throughout India and there will be no official entertainment programme on that day, a statement issued by the government said on Friday.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India (sic),” the official statement read.

Britain is observing 10-day state mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Britain's royal family will observe a period of mourning that will end on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The date of the funeral is yet to be decided.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, among others, expressed condolences at the demise of the Queen. In their messages, they noted that she was a “stalwart of our times, had a compassionate personality, and provided inspiring leadership” to her nation and people.

The famed ‘dabbawala’ (tiffin-carrier) community of Mumbai, meanwhile, mourned the passing away of the Queen on Friday. The Chairman of Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association Charitable Trust, Ulhas Muke, told media sources that the dabbawalas of Mumbai shared a close association with Britain's royal family.

According to reports, the funeral for the Queen will take place after 10 days after her passing (i.e September 18). Her body will be taken to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Saturday for the public to pay their respects and the funeral service will take place at the St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday. Sources added that afterwards, her coffin will then be put on the Royal Train to be taken back to London for burial.