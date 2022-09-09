Queen Elizabeth II passes away; condolences pour in from PM Modi, JK Rowling and others

Condolences poured in from prominent figures across the globe after Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest ruling monarch, passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96.

Author JK Rowling wrote on Twitter, “Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years. Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She’s earned her rest. #TheQueen (sic).”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”

President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences by saying, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau took to Twitter as well and wrote, “It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

In a statement, Buckingham Palace had said earlier, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth II, who had a reign of 70 years, was placed under medical supervision earlier because doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health," Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to Scotland to the side of the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday when she formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain's prime minister.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was also en route to Balmoral, as was his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

With her passing away, the Queen's eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country as the new king.