Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, sues her, claiming humiliation and shame on a worldwide scale

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been sued by her half-sister, Samantha Markle who claimed that she has been facing hatred due to Meghan’s portrayal of her in front of the public, stated media sources. Reports added that Samantha, who shares her father (Thomas Markle) with Meghan, has said that she has been subjected to, “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale,” after Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and the publication of the book, Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie.

Samantha (57) is the daughter of Thomas from his first marriage to Roselyn Loveless while Meghan is the only child of Thomas from his second marriage. According to reports, Samantha is now seeking $75,000 in damages from the actress, claiming that she has been facing hatred due to the image Meghan has put out in public about their relationship.

Also read: Racism, lack of security for son, and media pressure: Harry, Meghan Markle expose toxicity of the UK royals and British press

Reports said that Samantha has called the interview that Meghan had given in the past about her childhood ‘fabricated’, particularly the fact that the actress grew up as an only child. Sources added that Meghan’s legal team has argued against the claims stating that the statement can’t be wrong, terming the statement as a,“textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood.”

According to media sources, the court documents read, “Plaintiff [Samantha] first asserts that she can disprove that Meghan ‘grew up as an only child. But this perception is inherently unfalsifiable. It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their childhood. Moreover, Plaintiff’s opposition completely ignores the context of the statement, where Ms Winfrey asked Meghan about her ‘relationship’ with Plaintiff (to whom Ms Winfrey referred as her half-sister on her father’s side). Meghan’s response to that question that she ‘grew up as an only child’ was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings. Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood.”

Also read: Meghan Markle's estranged dad threatens to expose 'dirty laundry'

Media sources added that Meghan’s legal team also asserted that the statements in Finding Freedom were not made by Meghan herself for which she can’t be held liable.

According to reports, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle had also challenged some of the statements made by Meghan in her childhood. Thomas also gave interviews after he was uninvited from Meghan’s wedding.

