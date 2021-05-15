Around last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, decided to step aside from their royal duties and move abroad to Los Angeles, Madame Tussauds London has now decided waxwork models of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle should move too. They have been shifted to the Hollywood zone, and can’t be found with the other royals and members of the House of Windsor. They can be spotted next to other Hollywood celebrities.



Madame Tussauds released a statement, which stated, "Harry and Meghan have moved zones - Madame Tussauds London has moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their brand new Awards Party zone to reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood."

ALSO READ: After stepping back from royal duties, Prince Harry becomes Chief Impact Officer for a mental health firm

The pair aka the erstwhile royals started a new chapter, and are on their way to make a mark with their new careers in the United States. Reports suggest they have deals with OTT networks like Netflix, Spotify and Apple, hence are busy creating content as they make a foray with their new life with son Archie and soon-to-be-born daughter. Meghan also recently announced that a children's book is in the offing - Random House Children’s Books had earlier confirmed that the book will be called The Bench, and is slated for release next month.



ALSO READ: Here's everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's first children's book, The Bench

Harry and Meghan were recently seen chatting with Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview which rocked the world and made several people more aware of the British monarchy and see other sides to it.





