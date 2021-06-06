Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child on Friday. Reports said the couple now have a baby girl named after Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. Meghan and Harry issued a statement on Sunday and revealed that they had named their baby Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The statement noted that both Meghan and the baby were healthy and “settling in at home.”

According to media sources, their statement read, “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

The statement noted that their baby girl had been born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. It read, “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement explained.

“This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” it added.

Talking about how they felt with the arrival of their daughter, Meghan (39) and Harry (36) wrote on their Archewell website that they were grateful for all the support they received from across the world. According to media reports, they had written, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The couple recently appeared in a television interview with host Oprah Winfrey, and had shocked the world with their allegations of racism against the British royals in the explosive interview. During their chat with Winfrey, the couple had revealed that they were expecting a baby girl. They added during the interview that they wouldn’t be having any more children and said, “Two it is.”

Meghan opened up earlier in November 2020 about suffering a miscarriage last July. While writing a column for a media organisation, Meghan had said, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

