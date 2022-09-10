UK’s new monarch, King Charles III, vows 'lifelong service' in his first address to the nation 

The new King of the UK, Charles III delivered his first speech as a monarch on Friday. In the address, he vowed to carry on Queen Elizabeth II's ‘lifelong service’ with his own modernizing stamp, as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign. Sources said that Charles, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role of king, addressed a grieving nation as he takes the throne in an era of unease for both his country and the monarchy itself. Reports stated that Charles spoke of his ‘profound sorrow’ over the death of his mother, calling her ‘an inspiration and example to me and to all my family.’

In a nine-and-a-half-minute address, recorded earlier in the day and delivered with a framed photo of the Queen on a desk in front of him, Charles said, “That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today. As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I, too, now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation (sic).”

Media sources added that in his speech, Charles struck a personal note, speaking of his sorrow at the loss of ‘my darling Mama.’ He was quoted as saying, “Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years (sic).” He ended with a quote from Shakespeare's Hamlet — “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

According to reports, the king's speech was broadcasted on television and was also streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where nearly 2,000 people attended a service of remembrance for the late Queen. They included Prime Minister Liz Truss and officials in her government, along with hundreds of members of the public who lined up for tickets.

As the country began a 10-day mourning period, people around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the Queen, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after an unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

In London and at military sites across the United Kingdom, cannons fired 96 shots in an elaborate, 16-minute salute marking each year of the Queen’s life. Charles, who became the monarch immediately upon his mother’s death, will be formally proclaimed king at a ceremony today. He is expected to tour the United Kingdom in the coming days.