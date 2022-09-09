King Charles to be proclaimed officially as ruler of Britain at age 73 on Saturday

Charles will take over the throne at the age of 73

Prince Charles is the new King of the UK after Queen Elizabeth II’s demise on September 8 at the age of 96.

The Queen, who was the longest-ruling British monarch in the history of the country, surpassing Queen Victoria (63 years of rule), breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Now, her eldest son, Charles will take over the throne at the age of 73. Charles will now be known as King Charles III and will address the people of the country on Friday at 6.30 pm (British Summer Time). According to reports, he will be officially proclaimed the king on September 10 (Saturday).

Sources stated that the ceremony will take place in the presence of the Accession Council, a body that includes members of the Privy Council. Sources added that the council includes senior MPs, members of the House of Lords, senior civil servants, and Commonwealth high commissioners. The council will be presided over by the Lord President of the Council.

The Lord of the Privy Council (Penny Mordaunt) will announce the Queen’s demise, followed by prayers and pledges for Charles. The proclamation for the new King will be signed by British Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby (who is the head of the Church of England), and the Lord Chancellor, Brandon Lewis.

Reports added that the official coronation ceremony for Charles will take place later as it includes special customs that would need some time for preparations.

The last coronation in the UK took place on June 2, 1953, when Elizabeth II was crowned the Queen after the death of her father, King George 6 (February 6, 1952).