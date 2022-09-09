Here are eight key milestones from Queen Elizabeth II’s life as a ruler and member of the royal family

Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne for 70 years, surpassing the previous record held by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, passed away on September 8, aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The ruler was on the throne for 70 years, surpassing the previous record held by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years until 1901.



The late Queen Elizabeth II is also the second longest-ruling monarch in the world. Only one king has ruled for longer: France’s Louis XIV — more than 72 years between 1643 and 1715.

Here are eight unexpected, key milestones and events from her life:

— October 13, 1940: Elizabeth makes her first public speech at the age of 14 on the BBC Children’s Hour to reassure children, who had been separated from their parents during the Blitz.

— 1945: Elizabeth is made a Subaltern in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, serving Britain during World War II.

— May 1965: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to West Germany, the first German visit by a British monarch in 52 years.

— 1992: Elizabeth has what she describes as an “annus horribilis,” or a “horrible year.” The year sees marriages for three of her four children end. Also that year, a fire damages Windsor Castle. Public outcry over the cost of repairs amid a recession prompts the queen to volunteer to pay income taxes.

— August 31, 1997: Princess Diana dies in a car crash in Paris. Under public pressure to demonstrate her grief, Elizabeth makes an unprecedented television broadcast in tribute to Diana’s memory.

— December 20, 2007: Elizabeth becomes the longest-living British ruler, overtaking Victoria.

— May 2011: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to Ireland - the first visit by a British monarch since Irish independence.

— September 9, 2015: Elizabeth surpasses Queen Victoria and becomes the longest-serving monarch in British history.