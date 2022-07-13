Emmy nominations 2022: Squid Game, actress Zendaya make history; Succession bags most nominations

The Television Academy announced this year’s Primetime nominees for the 74thEmmy Awards on Tuesday.

With 25 nods, Succession turned up to be the most-nominated show this year, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nominations each.

Netflix’s popular show Squid Game made history as the first-ever non-English language drama series to be nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category. The show has earned 14 nominations in total.

Zendaya (25), who plays a high schooler in Euphoria, also broke the record by becoming the youngest woman ever to be nominated as a producer. The actress will also be competing against Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Laura Linney (Ozark) for the title of Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Here’s the list of the Emmy nominations for 2022 in the major categories:



Best Drama Series



Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets



Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)



Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfayden (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“Red Light, Green Light”)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Too Much Birthday”)

Ben Stiller, Severance (“The We We Are”)

Cathy Yan, Succession (“The Disruption”)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Will Be Blood”)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (“The Boy From 6B”)

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”)

Bill Hader, Barry (“710N”)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta (“New Jazz”)

Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Directing for a Limited Series

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (“Iron Sisters”)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (“Wheel of Fire”)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout (“Green Juice”)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

John Wells, Maid (“Sky Blue”)

Mike White, The White Lotus

Television Movie

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be held on September 12 and live-streamed via NBC and Peacock.

