Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell to star in untitled wedding comedy film  

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell will be seen in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled wedding comedy movie, which follows the story of two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend.

Amazon has landed rights to the movie by writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners.

Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce under Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing under Hello Sunshine and the company's Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer.

Stoller's gay rom-com movie Bros, which he directed and co-wrote with Billy Eichner, is slated to release on September 30.

According to 'Variety', he will also produce the untitled wedding comedy movie for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.

Sources told that Amazon landed the rights to the project in a highly competitive situation with bids coming from both streamers and studios, which is logical given Witherspoon, Ferrell and Stoller's stellar comedy resumes.

After starring in hit dramas Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Witherspoon is set to return to her "rom-com roots" with the upcoming Your Place or Mine on Netflix. She is also producing the American mystery drama Where the Crawdads Sing.

Will Ferrell also has films coming up. He is starring as the CEO of Mattel in the highly anticipated Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. He will also be seen in the Christmas musical film Spirited, which is releasing this year. For next year, he is also starring in the live-action animation Strays.