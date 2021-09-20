Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit win big; here's full list of winners
The Crown, which was part of the Emmy race with 11 nominations, won seven awards, including Outstanding Best Drama Series and four awards for Best Acting
After a mostly-virtual ceremony last year, Emmy Awards returned this year with a live in-person event. Held at L.A. Live's Event Deck at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on September 20, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, saw The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and Ted Lasso bagging the highest number of titles.
The Crown, which was part of the Emmy race with 11 nominations, won seven awards, including the Outstanding Best Drama Series. Ted Lasso was the second big winner with four awards. Meanwhile, Titanic actress Kate Winslet bagged the Best Actress honour for her role in Mare of Easttown.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown
Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actor - Drama: Josh O’Connor
Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor - Halston
Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Actress - Drama: Olivia Colman - The Crown
Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Director - Comedy: Lucia Aniello - Hacks
Outstanding Director - Drama: Jessica Hobbs - The Crown
Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank - The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks
Outstanding Writing - Drama: Peter Morgan - The Crown
Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
