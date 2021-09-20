Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit win big; here's full list of winners

Emmy Awards 2021: Olivia Colman from The Crown (left), Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso (centre), and Kate Winslet from Mare of Easttown (right)

After a mostly-virtual ceremony last year, Emmy Awards returned this year with a live in-person event. Held at L.A. Live's Event Deck at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on September 20, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, saw The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and Ted Lasso bagging the highest number of titles.

The Crown, which was part of the Emmy race with 11 nominations, won seven awards, including the Outstanding Best Drama Series. Ted Lasso was the second big winner with four awards. Meanwhile, Titanic actress Kate Winslet bagged the Best Actress honour for her role in Mare of Easttown.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor - Drama: Josh O’Connor

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor - Halston

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Olivia Colman - The Crown

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown



Also read: Emmys 2021: RuPaul makes history for most Emmy wins by a person of colour



Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown



Also read | Emmys 2021: The Crown, Mare of Easttown and Ted Lasso win big





Outstanding Director - Comedy: Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Outstanding Director - Drama: Jessica Hobbs - The Crown

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank - The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks

Outstanding Writing - Drama: Peter Morgan - The Crown

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You



Also read | Emmys 2021: Olivia Colman wins her first lead actress award for The Crown