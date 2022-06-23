Euphoria star Hunter Schafer joins Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. According to media sources, Hunter will appear opposite Tom Blyth, Josh Andres Rivera, and Rachel Zegler in the movie.

Schafer will play Tigris Snow, the cousin and confidante of Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), who, Hunger Games fans know, will one day mature into the autocratic ruler of the dystopian world in the books and films.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release in theatres worldwide on November 17, 2023. It follows the Snow family, which has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, Snow is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a girl tribute from the impoverished District 12. From there, things get gladiatorial.

The prequel will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the franchise's Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part One, and Mockingjay Part Two, according to media sources. The franchise has earned over $3 billion globally and is adapted from Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel series.

Suzanne Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will be the executive producers of the project. It will be produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Francia Lawrence. The screenplay will be based on the work of Michael Arndt, who co-wrote The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, apart from the work of Collins herself, media sources reported. The last film in the Hunger Games series, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Hutcherson in crucial roles, grossed more than $658 million worldwide.

In addition to her work on Euphoria, Schafer co-wrote and co-executive produced a special episode for the series. Schafer is currently in production for Cuckoo, an upcoming horror feature from director Tilman Singer.