Chris Hemsworth may say good bye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

This may not be very pleasant news for Chris Hemsworth fans as the Marvel superhero has hinted at bidding bye to the Marvel film. The actor recently, revealed that the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder may be his final Marvel film under the franchise. Chris has previously expressed similar sentiments saying his enthusiasm for the role was waning.

According to media, when Chris was asked about his last Marvel film, he said, “Well the last I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know. It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are.”

Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder after directing 2019 hit Thor: Ragnarok, the third solo Thor film in the MCU.

The actor also added that he enjoyed shooting for Love and Thunder. “Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it’s been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. I was, in Taika’s words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space,” he said.

Chris debuted as Thor in 2011 with the eponymous film. It was his first major film role. He went on to appear in two solo Thor films as well as the Avengers films over the years, making him one of the most popular actors in the world. Before Thor, the actor had only done a cameo in the 2009 film Star Trek.

Outside the MCU, Chris has worked in films like Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Rush (2013), Men in Black: International (2019), and Extraction (2020). He was last seen in the Netflix film Spiderhead, which was released on June 17. Chris will next be seen in Extraction 2 and Furiosa, a sequel to the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road.