God of Mischief, Thor’s brother, the anti-hero – Loki has been known by several names over the years, but not many may know of his rollercoaster journey through the series from Marvel so far. He’s now appearing in his very own series Loki, but it all started way back when Thor was chosen as the next king of Asgard. This week sees the premiere of Loki on Disney+Hotstar Premium, a six episode series that marks the character’s first leading role. The popular anti-hero as the series showcases Loki stepping out of his brother’s shadow post the events of Avengers: Endgame, international heartthrob Tom Hiddleston returns as the stubborn, arrogant, and mischievous title character Loki. The actor has caught attention of Indian audiences, and has been making waves for his character.

Taking about his character's first-ever series, actor Tom Hiddleston shares with Indulge that playing the character was exciting for him. “It was so exciting. I remember after Infinity War was released having a conversation with everybody at Marvel Studios. And we just put our heads together and thought, right, I’ve done six movies as Loki. And those movies really are the Thor saga. They’re all about Loki’s connection to Thor, his connection with his family. Where do we go now? What have we not done? What’s new? What’s original? And that was the most inspiring conversation,” recalls the actor.

Talking about his expectations from the character, Tom confesses that playing Loki was a gift as an actor. “I remember leaving the studio thinking this is going to be very new because the character has got so much breadth and so much depth. That’s been a gift to me as an actor. Loki is almost this endlessly fascinating box of tricks where the moment you think you know him; he reveals something else," shares the actor.

Loki is a story of time travel and bridging timelines, as Loki is captured by an organisation called the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The series is a mix of action, humor, and some detective work, while touching on the subjects like the nature of free will.

Loki is now streaming in English and Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and will soon release in Tamil and Telugu.

